Prescott grapplers take 2nd at Prospector Invitational

APACHE JUNCTION — Prescott High’s wrestling team placed second at the Prospector Invitational this past Saturday, Jan. 14, at Apache Junction High School.

The Badgers defeated Shamrock, Yuma Catholic, Combs, Youngker and Copper Canyon en route to the solid finish.

In the individual tournament, Prescott junior Darian Bowyer (120 pounds), freshman Koby Coates (138) and senior Jon Dwyer (198) won their respective weight classes.

Other medalists for the Badgers included: junior heavyweight Gavin Nelson, who was a runner-up; 152-pound senior Dylan Davis and 132-pound sophomore Andrew Salberg, who placed third; and 145-pound sophomore Colton Amos and 106-pound freshman Tyler Nelson, who placed fourth.

Next up, Prescott will grapple at the Diego Gadea Tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Salpointe H.S. in Tucson will play host.

