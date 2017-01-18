Obituary: Robbie Nell Ferrin

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Robbie Nell Ferrin, 93, on Jan. 14, 2017. Her last few days were spent at The Marley House Hospice surrounded by the love of family and friends. Robbie was born March 9, 1923, in Adel, Georgia, daughter of William Edward and Ella Godwin. Her childhood was shared with six brothers and four sisters.

Robbie held dearest her faith and her family, which she loved unconditionally. She is survived by one sister Lucille Lee; two daughters, Linda Cardini and Brenda Rosa; son-in-law Richard Rosa; granddaughters Karen Marciel and Dawn Rosa; great-grandchildren Dara, Tory, Teea and

Jordan Marciel, and Lauren, Abigail and Paige Rosa; and soon her first great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews with whom she held a very close bond. Her family and friends near and far were above all her greatest joy. Robbie will be reunited with the love of her life, Arden Wayne Ferrin, as those of us close to her know this to have always been her desire for eternity. She was an active and loved member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. at LDS Church, 1001 N. Ruth St., Prescott. Burial is Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Mesa.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the LDS Church Humanitarian Fund (ldsp.org or call 801-356-5300).

