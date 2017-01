Betty Jane Sutton, age 80, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 13, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Decatur, Illinois.

Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Praise Center, 2820 N. Mountain View Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.