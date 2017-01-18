Mom arrested, boyfriend wanted in Chino Valley child abuse case

Chino Valley police are on the hunt for a 44-year-old man wanted on charges of child abuse.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Duwayne Trujillo, of Chino Valley, on charges of child abuse and interfering with judicial proceeding, according to a press release from Lt. Vince Schaan.

An investigation conducted by CVPD and the Arizona Department of Child Safety resulted in the arrest of Tiffany Basham, 26, of Chino Valley, on charges including child abuse, endangerment, disobeying a judicial proceeding and neglect or abuse of a minor.



The investigation involves her three minor children ranging in ages from 1 to 7 years.



The investigation indicates Basham allowed, permitted and encouraged Trujillo to be around the three children even though a court order prohibited him from being around the 1- and 3-year-old, Schaan said. She also permitted and encouraged him to be around the children knowing he had previously been arrested for abusing the 3-year-old child in 2016. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and is currently serving probation as part of his plea deal.

The injuries in this matter were inflicted upon the 7- and 1-year-old children, by Michael, with the most heinous injuries being suffered by the 1-year-old.



DCS removed the children from the care, custody and control of Basham in conjunction with this investigation and the children are now residing with a responsible caregiver.

Trujillo has not been located at this time. Chino Valley Police are seeking assistance from anyone with information as to his whereabouts to arrest him on the Child Abuse and Interfering with Judicial Proceeding warrant.