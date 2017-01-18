Mingus ends slide, beats Prescott in region clash

PRESCOTT — The Prescott High girls’ basketball team’s modest two-game winning streak ended, while Mingus’ four-game slide came to a halt in this 4A Grand Canyon Region clash Tuesday night, Jan. 17, at the Dome gym.

Abby Chartier scored a team-high 18 points for the Badgers in a 44-40 loss. Theresa Gutierrez (eight points) and Brittany Resendez (seven points) followed.

With the loss, the 4A No. 24-ranked Badgers dropped to 1-5 in region and 4-7 in power-point games. No. 19 Mingus upped its marks to 3-4 and 6-6.

Next up, Prescott plays host to 4A No. 4-ranked Flagstaff for another region tilt Friday, Jan. 20, at the Dome. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.