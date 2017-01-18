Habitat home from May's expo in final stages

At the Yavapai County Contractor’s Association Home and Garden Show last May, visitors were asked to help build a home for a local family. That home should be finished this spring, according to a Habitat for Humanity official.

When the Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity staged Build Fest at the Prescott Valley Event Center, they had to put two builds taking place in Chino Valley on hold, said Construction Manager Tommy Savoini. One was being remodeled and the other was starting the framing stage, he said. Following Build Fest, work resumed on those two houses.

Now, the house from Build Fest is nearing completion and is currently in the drywall stage, Savoini said.

“We hope to finish that house by the end of March,” he said. “Typically, after drywall stage, is all your finishes, your flooring, your doors, your trim, all of your electrical, plumbing, air conditioning. When you get to drywall and texture, you’re basically at the back end stage of the house. You can consider that house in the finished stages.”

It typically takes about five months for Habitat for Humanity to build a house as the construction moves at the speed of volunteers, Savoini said. Further, the house had to be moved from the Prescott Valley Event Center after the frame was finished, which took an extra month because of logistics and the monsoon, he said.

To move the house, there had to be coordination with the Town of Prescott Valley, the Prescott Valley Police Department and the house mover, Savoini said, noting the move took place at midnight on a Sunday night.

Habitat for Humanity will have a dedication at the end of March and the family will be able to move in as long as the closing documents and everything else is done at that time, he said.

“What’s required from construction is a certificate of occupancy from the Town of Prescott Valley. Once the house is ready, I’ll call for that and once the Town of Prescott Valley releases that, the certificate of occupancy entitles the homeowner to move in.”

Savoini spoke highly of Habitat for Humanity’s volunteers, stating the organization wouldn’t be able to do anything without them. The volunteers are the ones who support Habitat for Humanity’s mission of supplying affordable housing to low income families and they are relentless in helping to do just that, he said.