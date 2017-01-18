Free Inauguration Day dramatic readings

After the November election, a female playwrights’ support organization, Little Black Dress INK, invited theater enthusiasts nationwide to join in staged readings of socially conscious and politically inspired plays to be held on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Locally, readings will take place at noon on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Prescott Public Library, and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 335 E. Aubrey St, Prescott.

Playwrights have been asked to write short works addressing oppression, discrimination and fear that people of color, the LBGT community and other marginalized groups in our country, including Native Americans and most recently, those

of the Muslim faith, have experienced.

Playwrights are requesting that any donations received at the evening reading be donated to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood or the National Resources Defense Council, organizations they feel will promote the fight for social and political justice. All donations are tax deductible.

Any monies received during the noon reading will go directly to the Prescott Public Library. Coffee, tea and cookies will be served at both events.

To quote President Theodore Roosevelt, “To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by him, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but morally treasonable to the American people.”

For more information on this event, please call 928-443-1638.