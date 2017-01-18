Dirty 5: Places to avoid to stop spread of flu

American Family Care has identified the five top “germiest places” to avoid during the flu season that goes through the winter into early spring.

Health officials encourage all children and adults to get vaccinated against the flu — but for those who opt to take their chances, good hygiene is the next best protection. So these are the top-rated places people are advised to be cautious, or to avoid, if they want to stay germ-free.

Debit card machine. Get into the habit of punching in your debit card pin with a knuckle instead of a fingertip. This way if you rub your eye or mouth with your fingertip, you’re not transferring germs.

Community pens. Whether at work or signing a credit card receipt at a store, never pick up a public pen because they’re covered with other people’s germs.

Shaking hands. People are more germ-conscious these days so avoiding a handshake is not as rude as once thought, especially during flu season. If you must do it, wash or sanitize your hands immediately.

Cellphones, tablets. We are constantly using our phones or computer tablets to show friends and coworkers pictures or videos. This means other people are putting their germs on something you are constantly touching. Get into the habit of wiping your phone down with a disinfecting wipe to cut down on spreading germs.

Gas pump. Drivers must get gas no matter what, sick or not. Protect yourself at the pump, grab a paper towel by the pump before picking up the gas nozzle.