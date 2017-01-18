'Diamond Rocks' tribute postponed

PRESCOTT – In anticipation of a winter storm later this week, the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center has postponed its Friday night, Jan. 20, “Diamond Rocks” performance for a week.

The Neil Diamond tribute band headlined by Barrie Cunningham had been scheduled to perform this Friday, but the National Weather Service’s forecast of rain/snow beginning in Prescott Thursday night, and possibly continuing, with snow accumulation, through Saturday, Jan. 21, caused a postponement of the concert until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

All purchased tickets will be honored at the same seating for next week’s performance, said Theater Manager Colette Greenlee, and ticket holders who are unable to attend on the Jan. 27 will be able to exchange their tickets for an upcoming Elks event.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the National Weather Service was predicting rain and gusty winds on Thursday, with a chance of snow accumulation beginning Thursday night. By Friday night, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate.

More information about tickets to Diamond Rocks is available by calling the Elks Theatre box office at 928-777-1370.

Related Stories