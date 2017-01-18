Looming winter storm requires prep

PRESCOTT – The National Weather Service is predicting a series of storms to pass through northern Arizona this week, continuing through at least Tuesday of next week, according to the City of Prescott.

“Rain and snow amounts are still uncertain, with a minimum of 2 to 6 inches predicted above 6,000 feet, and including significant snow accumulation above 4,500 feet,” a city news release stated. “The heaviest snowfall is predicted Friday evening through midday on Saturday.”

The city is reminding residents to be prepared with food supplies and prescription medications before the arrival of the snow, and to avoid any unnecessary driving in winter driving conditions.

In addition, “Per city code, snow removal on sidewalks is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner,” the release stated.

For residents’ convenience, the city has created a page on its website to give updates on snow removal efforts, at http://www.prescott-az.gov/services/streets/snow-removal.php. The information also can be accessed on the homepage of the City’s website under the “Spotlight” section.

A list of frequently asked questions and answers is included on the webpage, as well other relevant updates, reminders, and a map so that residents can better understand how snow is plowed in their area. The map indicates the major roads to be plowed first in red, and other residential streets to be plowed in blue, as well as highlighting city limits.

Streets are plowed in order of priority, with major roads first, the city news released explained, adding that priority streets are plowed continuously until they remain passable for public safety vehicles and other traffic.

“This means that depending on the storm’s duration and intensity, residential (local) streets may not be plowed for a day or two after the storm has ended,” the news release stated. “Snow plow operators work continuously on 12 hours shifts once a storm hits.”

More information is available by contacting the Street Maintenance Division at 928-777-1126.

