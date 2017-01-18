Arrest made in stabbing, attempted robbery of Prescott store owner

PRESCOTT – The owner of a store was stabbed three times by a man who tried to rob his store on Saturday, Jan.14, according to Prescott Police spokesman David Fuller.

The business owner, a 60-year-old man, told police that a customer came into the shop in the 600 block of Miller Valley Road at about 11:40 a.m. and asked to look at an item, Fuller said. As the victim turned to get it, the assailant stabbed him on the side of the neck and then twice more near his face and throat.

After a struggle, the victim was able to wrestle the knife away and throw it to the side.

As he tried to call 911, the suspect continued to attack the owner, who fought back by hitting him with a flashlight.

The suspect finally ran from the store.

Police identified the man as Fredrick Brunett, 20, of Michigan, located him, and arrested him. He was treated for injuries he received during the attempted robbery and booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

The store owner was treated on the scene for his injuries, which were non-life threatening.