3 generations of 1 family join Women's March on Washington

PRESCOTT — Prescott resident Meg Bohrman, her 14-year-old daughter, and Bohrman’s mother-in-law, Cathy Cowen, 71, are traveling to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Women’s March on Washington (WMW) Jan. 21. They do so make a statement to the president-elect the day after his inauguration.

The organizers of the WMW insist the March is not a protest; they call it a rally taking place in the spirit of democracy to show President-elect Donald Trump that women will not be ignored, the womensmarch.com official website states.

These three women, with an age difference of 57 years from youngest to oldest, answered the question, why are you marching? Across the board, they said they will march to demand respect and compassion for all people.

Opal Bohrman, 14, said she wants to make a difference in the world. “I refuse to be silent and do nothing as our country becomes more and more discriminatory. So I am marching as one, in unity, with other women to stand up for beauty, strength and kindness.”

Borhman, 40, said, bottom line, she believes all life is precious and created equal.

“The president-elect, and those he surrounds himself with, find enjoyment in putting people down,” she said. “They act offensively and with mean spirit. I refuse to accept this behavior as the new normal. I am participating in the Women’s March because the power of humanity lies in compassion.”

She also wants to teach her daughter “that being a bully is not an act of strength; strength is found in protecting what is beautiful and vulnerable in this world. We will not accept abuse in any form — towards anyone.”

Cowen, the eldest, said she wants to make the president-elect aware from the very beginning that she and many others will be watching, “and, if necessary, taking action to assure that citizens are treated fairly and that our democratic principles stay intact.”

She wants to be a role model for her granddaughter. “I hope that Mr. Trump cares enough to notice this demonstration and take to heart that he will be the president of a very diverse nation,” Cowan said.

They march because, as Meg Bohrman said, “We do our foremothers a dishonor by not continuing their good and powerful work in the world.”

