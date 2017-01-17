Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society - Murphy

I’m Murphy, 3 years old and a very special boy. I was in the worst condition of 12 dogs brought from a poor living environment to Yavapai Humane Society for treatment and care.

I was tremendously underweight and had terrible wounds due to extreme mange. After much medical attention, I weigh a healthy 60 pounds and temporarily live with my super foster parents, who are keeping me warm and well until I come stay with you.

Please give me a forever home full of love and affection. You can learn more about me by going to wwwyavapaihumane.org or call 928-445-2666.