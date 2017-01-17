Pet Focus: Superstar of the Week - Boris

For Boris, you can take the cat out of the adventure, but you definitely cannot take the adventure out of the cat! This handsome boy has never been one to shy away from exploring; in fact, he was living underneath a house when he was initially found! At 1.5 years old, Boris is still a young fella, so we are hoping his new forever home will honor his love of the outdoors and allow him the freedom to explore his surroundings from time to time. But just because Boris sometimes hears the call of the wild doesn’t mean you’ll feel shorted on companionship. Boris is friendly, social, and outgoing with adults and children. He’s also neutered, updated on his vaccinations, and ready to bring his adventurous zest for the world into your life! Boris currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Boris’s adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you have questions about Boris, you can call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit the UAF website, www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.