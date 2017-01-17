Pet Focus: Catty Shack — Aaron

Hi, I’m Aaron. I am a long-haired orange and white male kitty, approximately 7 months old. I was found with my siblings when we all weighed just ounces each and fostered. Once we were old enough to be vetted, we came to the Catty Shack. I love to be held and petted and, of course, played with. Now we are waiting to be discovered ... by you! Come and meet us Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 609 S. Granite St. If you can’t adopt, we can use volunteers and help with socializing.