One injured in Prescott Valley rollover

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A woman suffered serious injuries when her Jeep rolled over on Highway 89A Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, PVPD spokesman Jerry Ferguson said.

The driver was alone in the Jeep, which was headed east on Highway 89A, when it ran into a flatbed truck that was also going east in an adjacent lane, around 9:35 a.m., Ferguson said.

The jeep rolled two-and-a-half times, he said.

The woman was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center and, from there, flown to John C. Lincoln hospital in Phoenix. She was in the Intensive Care Unit at last report, and expected to survive.

“She was seat-belted in, which is the only thing that saved her life,” Ferguson said.

Speed is believed to be a factor in thes crash, he added.