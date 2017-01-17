Obituary: Roger David Saba

Roger David Saba passed away peacefully at age 90, surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 11, 2017.

Roger was the first son born to Dave and Adele Saba, on Aug. 8, 1926, in Mesa, Arizona. As a young boy, Roger enjoyed spending time with his family that would often include partaking of delicious home-cooked Lebanese meals prepared by his mother. Roger graduated from Mesa High School. Shortly after graduation from high school, Roger was drafted into the US Army at the age of 18. He served during WW II in France/Germany until his honorable discharge in August 1946.

After his discharge from the army, Roger returned to Mesa, Arizona where he met his future wife, Thea … literally the girl next door. They were married in 1952 and relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1955 to begin their life together. Roger’s father, David, began selling clothing to ranchers in northern California. Shortly thereafter, David opened a general store in Arizona, where he settled with his family. In 1927, the first store was opened in Chandler, Arizona. A second store was later opened in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1947 for Roger to manage. Today the Saba Family still owns and operates the Saba’s Western Wear Stores, celebrating 90 years in business.

In addition to his many business interests, Roger also made time to be involved in civic affairs and charitable organizations and events. He served with City of Scottsdale Mayor Herb Drinkwater on numerous committees and as Board Member. He was instrumental in the start–up of the Old Town Scottsdale Trolley Transportation System.

Roger’s love for his work was equaled by his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed his frequent hunting and fishing trips with brothers, sons and friends. Roger also enjoyed frequent visits to Prescott, Arizona, in the summers. A favorite pastime for Roger while in Prescott was to spend time at Prescott Downs race track. He loved the challenge of picking a winner as well as owning and racing his own horses. But he also loved to spend time chatting with trainers and friends … almost as much as he did trying to pick a winner!

Roger is preceded in death by his loving wife Thea of 65 years; parents, David & Adele; his sister Louise; and his brother Norman. He is survived by his brothers, Dave Jr., Richard Sr. and Edward; Sister Marion; his four children - JoAnn, Roger Jr., Debra and Don. Roger is also survived by four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Gilbert San Tan Stake, 4170 S. Ranch House Parkway, Gilbert. Visitation will be from 3 to 3:45 at the same location. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road, Prescott.

In lieu of flowers – contributions can be made to: Banner Alzheimer’s Institute or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.