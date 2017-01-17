Obituary: Dr. John C. Flanagan

John C. Flanagan, M.D., died on Jan. 6, 2017 at home in West Chester surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 23, 1931. His parents, Dr. John and Marie (Gable) Flanagan, and his sister Kathy (Flanagan) MacIlvaine preceded him in death. He was married to Nancy Graham Flanagan for 60 years, the father of Joseph (Mindy) Flanagan, Maura (Thomas) Crago and Paul (Heather) Flanagan; and grandfather of John Gavin, Elisabeth Gavin, Katherine Flanagan, and Alana Flanagan. He is also survived by his sisters Marie (Flanagan) O’Hora, Anne (Flanagan) Burgoyne and brother Joseph Flanagan, M.D. He was brother-in-law to Mary Jane (Graham) O’Donnell (deceased) Katherine (Graham) Carlin, John Graham, Gerard Graham (deceased) Joseph Graham, Vincent Graham, and Michael Graham.

John graduated from LaSalle High School (1949), Georgetown University (1953) and Jefferson Medical College (1957). He received a fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Internal Medicine, and finished his graduate training at Abington Memorial Hospital. He was boarded in Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine. He had a varied professional career in both private practice and as Chief of Medicine at the VA Medical Center in Prescott. He left private practice in Lansdale to join the War on Poverty in the early 1960s and was the first medical director of the neighborhood medical center in North Philadelphia under Temple University. John had a great love for the poor and was involved in many projects on their behalf. He deeply loved Georgetown University and Jesuit spirituality. He was athletically inclined and loved tennis, golf, bird watching, hiking, biking, poetry and jazz.

