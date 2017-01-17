Obituary: David Gibson Jones

David Gibson Jones, 76, 30-plus year resident of Prescott, died Dec. 30, 2016, in Phoenix. He was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He leaves behind Joyce, who he loved for 38 years. He is survived by sons David Jones, wife Cara; Alan Jones, wife Teresa; Rick Jones, wife Lory; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, of Oklahoma. Son Gabriel Jones, daughter Davida Twobulls and three grandchildren, of Nebraska. Brother Woody Jones, wife Pat; step-daughter Kelly, husband Pat; stepson Tim and six grandchildren, of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by brothers Mike and Calvin Jones and granddaughter Brandi Jones. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Jan. 17, 2016, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Abel Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to charities benefiting our U.S. veterans.

Information provided by survivors.