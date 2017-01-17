No. 9 UNC tops Syracuse, Williams gets 800th win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Roy Williams stood at midcourt, looking to the Smith Center rafters to watch video messages from former players congratulating him on his 800th win.

The Hall of Famer didn’t wait very long before turning his attention back to the present.

“It’s a special moment, but you know what I really love?” Williams asked the crowd as he pointed to his current players. “No. 17, for this team.”

Williams became the ninth Division I coach to reach 800 wins with the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ 85-68 victory against Syracuse on Monday night, keeping them near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings.

Isaiah Hicks scored 20 points for UNC (17-3, 5-1), which shot 52 percent and never trailed after the game’s opening possession. The Tar Heels led 42-30 at halftime and then stayed a step ahead of the hot-shooting Orange after the break to give Williams the milestone win.

The 66-year-old Williams noted it had been a difficult few years, a stretch that includes the 2015 death of mentor Dean Smith and a multiyear NCAA academic investigation continuing to hang over the school.

“From 700 to 800 (wins), the kids have been my salvation,” Williams said. “You guys know the junk that’s been going on. I’ve taken a lot of it personally and I was not involved. But if it wasn’t for the kids and the way they’ve made me feel and made me really enjoy coaching and enjoy life everyday — that’s the special thing.”

Williams reached 800 wins in his 29th season as a head coach, with 418 of those coming in 15 years at Kansas. He joined a list that included the man on the opposing sideline: Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

“He’s getting as old as me — that’s how you get to those numbers,” Boeheim quipped.

No. 1 VILLANOVA 76, SETON HALL 46

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Kris Jenkins scored 16 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 to lead No. 1 Villanova to a 76-46 win over Seton Hall on Monday night.

The Wildcats (18-1, 6-1 Big East) looked every bit like a team that could win back-to-back national championships in their first game at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll following a one-week hiatus.

Villanova fell from the top spot to third in the poll following a Jan. 4 loss at Butler. But wins over Marquette and Xavier vaulted the Wildcats over Kansas and back into the top spot.

Led by four 3s from Jenkins, the Wildcats set a school record with their 47th straight win at the Pavilion.

Desi Rodriguez scored 15 points for Seton Hall (12-6, 2-4), which shot 29 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

No. 7 CREIGHTON 72, No. 22 XAVIER 67

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Huff got a pivotal rebound and made a pair of free throws with 16.7 seconds left, and Creighton wasted an 11-point lead before rallying for a road win that gave the Bluejays the best start in their history.

Creighton (18-1, 5-1 Big East) scored the final six points after Xavier (13-5, 3-3) pulled ahead 67-66. The Bluejays have won five straight since an 80-70 home loss to No. 1 Villanova on Dec. 31.

Creighton suffered a significant setback when point guard Maurice Watson Jr. — the national leader with 8.8 assists per game — hurt his left knee when he hit the court hard after scoring on a layup in the first half. He was on crutches for the second half.

Coach Greg McDermott said a doctor who examined Watson at halftime thought there was no ligament damage. Watson will get an MRI when the team goes home.

RaShid Gaston had a career-high 17 rebounds for Xavier, and Trevon Bluiett scored 17 points.

NO. 13 BUTLER 88, MARQUETTE 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 22 points and Butler rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half.

The Bulldogs (16-3, 5-2 Big East) put up 63 points after the break without a single turnover.

Markus Howard had 26 points for Marquette (12-6, 3-3).