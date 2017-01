EDITOR:

To the kind man who picked me up when I tripped on the curb at the Miller Valley post office on Jan. 6, I want him to know how much I appreciate the help he gave me. I also thank the two ladies who offered to help.

The man walked me into the post office to get my parcel, and then walked me back to my car where I was safely seated.

I will be forever grateful.

Theresa McDaniel

Prescott