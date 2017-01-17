Letter: Recycle newspapers

EDITOR:

Thanks to the generous and ecologically-minded citizens of Prescott, the Prescott Noon Lions Club has recycled their paper for many years. By the effort of 65 Lions each week, we fill an 18-wheeler with 40 tons of paper that is driven every three weeks to a recycler in Phoenix. The Lions use the proceeds to assist local charitable organizations. Our Board voted in October to donate $35,000 to 24 Prescott charities. The money was earned mostly through paper recycling plus our annual pancake breakfast and by contributions from club members.

We have trailers and bins at six shopping centers, six residential communities, the VA, Yavapai College, the adult center and the city transfer station. We’ve remained at some locations for years because those who grant permission support the Lions’ good works to promote recycling and service to our community.

Recently, we added a new trailer location at the Park Plaza Shopping Center, on Goodwin St., thanks to permission from the property owner, John Phillips.

We’re grateful to the citizens of Prescott for their contributions of paper and to the local property owners, property managers and tenants who allow us to park our collection trailers on their land.

Mike First

Paper Project Chairman,

Chuck Matthews, President

Prescott Noon Lions Club