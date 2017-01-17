Letter: Pay more in taxes

EDITOR:

The Courier story on Sunday, Jan. 15, told of the Prescott revenue enhancement options being considered by the Council. They are, first, adding three-fourth cent to the privilege or sales tax (and I assume do nothing to the property tax), and next, add to the privilege or sales tax and eliminate the property tax.

If anyone has a friend who has relocated to this state from the east coast, you know how pleased they are to be paying a very much lower property tax here than there. Our property taxes are low to begin with. When I moved to Prescott from Phoenix, and to a similarly valued and size home, my property taxes were nearly cut in half. I have no reason to want property tax eliminated. The property tax I pay is my contribution to helping fund Prescott essential services.

Furthermore, a sales tax is regressive. Those with the most pay a smaller percentage of their resources in sales tax than do those with the least in resources. A property tax is more equitable in that those with more expensive homes pay more than those with less expensive homes. A sales tax does allow those not living here to pay a tax to help support services those folks enjoy here while visiting.

So, the better tax proposal would be to raise needed funds from both sources: a little from sales tax and, yes, a little more from the property tax.

Art Atonna

Prescott