Editorial: Helmet law only creates more problems

A state lawmaker wants to once again make it illegal to ride a motorcycle in Arizona without a helmet. Rep. Randall Friese, D-Tucson, says though he wants to let people who like riding without a helmet to buy a permit.

That would buy your way out of having to comply with the law, and the permit fees would go into a fund for rehabilitation, transitional living and equipment necessary for daily living for those who suffer head injuries in accidents. He even wants to make not wearing one a secondary violation — applicable only if the biker is stopped for something else.

The first problem with Friese’s bill is by his own admission — politics are not on his side. The permits and secondary enforcement are his idea to make the effort more palatable to other lawmakers. That’s because bills like this have come up every so often since the Legislature repealed Arizona’s helmet law in 1976.

The make-everyone-happy concept is a way to buy votes and get the effort back into the books; however, in no time a bill likely would follow seeking to scrap the exceptions.

While out of 116,609 crashes in Arizona in 2015, the most recent figures available, 2,988 involved motorcycles, with 134 people killed and another 2,497 injured, we’re opposed to laws like this — making regulations for adults who make bad choices.

Since you cannot legislate against stupidity, perhaps much higher limits of insurance may deter those who don’t want to wear helmets.

In other words, put the onus on the biker and the choices they make.

Our lawmakers also could consider legislation that puts conditions on the filing of personal lawsuits involving death and injury to someone on a motorcycle without helmet. The suing party would have to supply proof that without the helmet the injury was not much more severe.

In addition, a law that makes not wearing a helmet an offense, valid only after another illegal action happens, merely sets the stage for arguments that the police invented the first violation to cite the no-helmet law.

After all, the lack of a helmet is obvious — and, again, that’s a choice the rider makes.

Editor’s note: Editorials in The Daily Courier will no longer be signed because they now reflect the opinions of the editorial board, comprised of the top editors and publisher of Prescott Newspapers, Inc., as well as two, rotating, non-editorial employees.