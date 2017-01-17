Column: When the warranty runs out …

When you buy a product you can usually purchase a warranty to ensure that it will do what it’s supposed to do for an extended period of time. So when the fraxit mumbler assembly goes south under the hood of your car, all you have to do is wave the warranty contract in your mechanic’s face. He’ll conduct metric surgery, utter a couple of incantations profane or otherwise, and you’re back on the road.

I only wish we had warranties for our physical selves since the year 2016 wasn’t good medically for many of my friends. If we all had personal warranties that guaranteed our durability we’d be a lot better off, even if we are all celebrating various stages of decrepitude. Too many of us, myself included, suffered body part failure last year that required attention.

Health insurance is one form of a warranty, I suppose, since it helps us replace defective parts among other services. But if a 2011 Chevy HHR offers a 100,000-mile, bumper to bumper warranty, I’d like to know up front that my body comes with a comparable guarantee saying I won’t need major servicing until I’m say, 80, for example, assuming I change my oil and socks every 5,000 miles.

The year of 2016 didn’t smile kindly upon one particular friend of mine who underwent three procedures during the year: a total shoulder replacement, prostate cancer surgery and a hernia operation. I told him that most folks have hobbies that don’t involve doctors, needles, incisions and medications. He wasn’t amused. Come to think of it, he hasn’t answered any of my emails recently.

At least two acquaintances had heart monitors installed in 2016. Another suffered a partially collapsed lung and assorted cuts and bruises although his injuries followed a double back flip off a ladder. I told him he was no Mary Lou Retton. He’s not returning my emails or phone calls, either.

Another friend endured throat surgery last year and a surgeon “cleaned out” the shoulder of yet another friend while I received a partial shoulder replacement myself last May.

At one time we were (probably) all athletic, limber and fit. What went wrong? Just because many of us are easing into our 70s, that’s no reason to have to hand in our STUD cards.

It just occurred to me that I and others of my age are an important economic engine of America. If not for us, sons and daughters of the physician class might not be able to afford prestigious institutions of higher learning. Instead of the burgeoning list of medications needed by the geezer crowd, pharmaceutical companies would be reduced to manufacturing and handing out aspirin and allergy supplements. Employees of the splint, cast and catheter, prosthetic and orthotic industries would enjoy a much lower standard of living if their products weren’t needed to reassemble us elder folk.

The more I think about it, I believe we of the SDA (Seventh Decade Advocates) ought to band together to demand, eh, things. As long as our route were only a hundred yards or so long, we could march on Washington or Chicago. I have no idea what our demands would be; I just haven’t had time to think the campaign through what with the holidays and all.

I’ll need to design our SDA logo very carefully to make sure we’re not confused with the Scottish Development Agency or the Soap and Detergent Association. But I’m sure it will be worth the effort.

To comment on this column or to describe your own 2016 medical procedure(s), email wilaugust46@gmail.com.