Column: On the tournament trail as an amateur

A road trip to the Palm Springs area to play a tennis event at the Desert Princess Country Club for the Plaza 28th Annual USTA Senior Tennis Tournament, January 9th to the 15th is where I’m writing this column from.

This particular tournament caters to men’s singles and doubles and a special twist of mixed with divisions in the 40’s to 85’s (5 year increments) and this year has over 183 players many playing in two events.

I’ll have been here 4 days before it’s all over and done, which just fit my schedule before college classes begin on Monday, which will be yesterday as you read this.

This is the first time I’ve made the 4 1/2 hour trek to do this, although I’ve covered the Indian Well tournament since 2000 each March for a long weekend.

On my way over I have to admit I felt a bit guilt ridden. The four days adds up with motel, gas, food and entry feels coming to around $700.00, not to mention the money from missing my normal work schedule. Even more-so the time away from the family and the burden my wife has to take on in getting the kids to school, feeding the pets and doing my chores - left me scratching my head as to did it really make any sense to be doing this.

But, here I am at the local Travel Lodge.

Had a singles match on Thursday at 11 a.m., so you leave Prescott at 6 a.m. and pick up an hour as you cross the Colorado River into California, which is nice. Make sure to fill your tank up before you switch states if a few extra dollars mean something to you.

The closer I got to the tournament site, the more my mind changed to tournament mode. From stretching the body in the drivers seat, massaging my right arm, thinking competitive thoughts.

I’m a bit challenged with GPS, so I had printed out the directions to my destination and did pretty well getting to the location, a very beautiful country club hotel and subdivision. Nothing like hanging with the rich and the famous for a while.

Anyway, got to the parking lot, went to the tournament desk and was told my first match would be at another site, Mission Hills.

Well, crap, I don’t have directions to get there and sure enough I went in the wrong direction for about 5 miles before I figured what was what.

Finally got there and enjoyed the ambiance of the grand-old-lady of resorts with their 30 some courts of grass, class and hard surfaces. Pretty cool. As I warmed up I wondered if I’d survive to play again. The guy I played looked pretty good, but fortunately for me he warmed up better than he played in the match. I won 6-1, 6-1. Next.

Friday it rained the whole day, so that doubled the fun for Saturday.

A singles match at 9:30 a.m. and two doubles matches, 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Lost the singles in three close sets 7-6, 3-6, 10-8. And eked out the doubles in two 3 setters, so it was a long day.

But other than fun competitive matches, I really enjoyed meeting new players, seeing new sites, and learning each of their life stories and journeys to this point in time. Each have put in decades with their love of this racquet sport. Most played as kids, high school, many in college and funny enough it still appeals to them as they advance in age.

Their bodies ache at the end of each match, but they push through - the fire burns deep, but most are great to play, fair to a fault and relish what happens on the court and the friendships that are made before, after and in-between.

Tomorrow I’ll be in the 60 doubles final and then drive back to Prescott - and whatever happens I’ll be happy I made the trip, the new/old friends and for sure the memories.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.