Sheriff’s office has most vacancies

Nearly half of the 38 unfilled vacancies in Yavapai County government reside with the sheriff’s office. Twelve of the 17 open positions are for detention officers, said Wendy Ross, county director of Human Resources.

Others within the department include office coordinator, two dispatch/communications specialists, cook II, and records technician. Only one position approved by county supervisors for FY2016-17 remains open and unposted, that of Public Information Officer.

“All other budgeted positions that are currently vacant are in the process of being filled, either because they are currently posted on our job listing, getting ready to be posted on our job posting, or were recently posted and the department is in the process of interviewing/conducting background checks,” Ross said.

The majority of open positions have been vacant for less than two months. A few of the harder-to-fill positions have been vacant for longer, for example a court reporter position in Superior Court and cook in the sheriff’s office.

The human resources department received 11 applications for the cook II position, which closed Dec. 27. It is a fairly difficult position to fill, Ross said.

“Not everyone is interested in working a jail kitchen. Additionally, due to it being in a secure, law enforcement building, there is a lengthy background check process which sometimes causes people to fall out of the process,” she said.

The county website listed 22 job opportunities as of Jan. 5, including teacher with the Juvenile Justice Center, home care aide, two nurse practitioners, staff physician in Cottonwood, office manager in human resources, public works inspector, and voter registration specialist.

“As you can imagine, (the number) is a moving target – people resign and people are offered positions on a regular basis around here,” she said.

To see what is available, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/yavapai.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2043, or 928-642-7867.