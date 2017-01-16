Sheriff’s deputy stops vehicle, seizes 11 pounds of meth

ASH FORK – A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy who stopped a car for an equipment violation on Saturday, Jan. 13, found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the car, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The deputy, who was working with a K9 partner, stopped the car as it headed east on Interstate 40 at about 7:30 a.m.

The driver, Steven Lugo, 27, of California, was the only one in the car, D’Evelyn said, and he “appeared more nervous that the innocent motoring public” as the deputy spoke with him.

The deputy also smelled burnt marijuana in the car, D’Evelyn said.

Even though he had a right to search, the deputy asked for permission to look in the car, and Lugo consented.

The initial search turned up about 10 grams of meth in a glove located in the driver’s door pocket.

Lugo was arrested at that point.

The K9 alerted the officer to narcotic and other drug odors along the front fender and driver’s door.

A thorough search of the car turned up “numerous packages of methamphetamine concealed under the (car’s) windshield trim piece,” D’Evelyn said.

“The street value of this load is well into six figures,” he said.

Lugo was booked into the Camp Verde jail on a $100,000 bond. He was charged with transportation or possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.