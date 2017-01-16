PUSD Student of the Week: Jan. 16, 2017

Miguel Vera-Reyes

Second-grader Miguel Vera-Reyes, who is in Ms. Newell’s class at Abia Judd Elementary, is the Prescott Unified School District Student of the Week.

Miguel is a very respectful, hard-working student. He likes to read the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney and he especially likes “Old School.” Miguel thinks they are all fun to read. Miguel enjoys playing soccer on the Blue Angry Birds soccer team. He has a good time playing tetherball at recess when he is not working on his favorite subject of math.

“Miguel is a very nice young man who makes Abia Judd an even better place for all of us!” his nomination states.

Source: PUSD