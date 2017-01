Mr. Gayle Dinsmore, 76, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Dec. 8, 2016. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at the National Cemetery of Arizona, Prescott, Arizona.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with final arrangements.