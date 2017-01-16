Community calendar: Jan. 17-24

Ongoing

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Monday, Jan. 16

Peace and Justice March, 10 a.m. starting from the Prescott College parking lot and ending at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church. There will be a breakfasts, children’s program, ceremony and interactive area. Culmination of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Monday Club Purse Auction, 1 p.m. in the group’s clubhouse. The auction will sell gently used handbags that contain practical items concealed inside. The Monday Club of Prescott formed in 1895 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Deadline to RSVP is Jan. 14. Call Lynn at 928-541-7703 to reserve a spot and receive directions to the clubhouse.

iPhone Essentials class, 2 to 4 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library (PC lab upstairs). Second session of three-week class, with last class Jan. 23. Registration required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Blood Drive, 10:30 am. to 2:30 p.m., Meeting Hall, Yavapai County Jeep Posse, 1500 Commerce Drive, Prescott. . Information and appointments: 1-877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Coffee with a Cop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. at IHOP, 3000 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. Ask questions and interact with PV police officers in a positive, neutral atmosphere. Jerry, 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grown-ups. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. Third session of a four-week class on Tuesdays through Jan. 24. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

“The Facts about Annuities,” a free seminar, 10 to 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo of DaVinci Wealth. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Lunch N Learn: “Erosion and Sediment Controls-Which Best Management Practices Work and Which Ones Won’t,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott City Hall Council Chambers, 201 S. Cortez St. Sponsored by City of Prescott Public Works Department and YCCA. RSVP to Gwen (Public Works Department) at 928-777-1130 or Sandy (YCCA) at 928-778-0040.

“Attention Medicare Beneficiaries,” a free seminar, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Joni Solon. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

“Cooking 101: Chile Verde,” a free seminar, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By the chef from Brookdale Prescott. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Leadership, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Meet the teens from The Launch Pad Teen Center and find out how teens can make a difference in the Prescott community. Plus, create table settings and finish prep work for the upcoming children’s tea party. For teens, grades 6-12. Call Jennifer Kendall at 928-777-1518 for more information or to apply for membership.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Social Security: What You Need to Know, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about your retirement and Social Security options with a representative from the Social Security Administration. Time will be available for questions at the end of the program. 928-777-1500.

“Learn about an Investment Strategy for Any Market,” a free seminar, 10 to 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Andrew Allwein of Farmers Insurance. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Lunch n Learn Seminar, “Public Works Inspections: What Does Public Works Look for and Why,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Presented by City of Prescott Public Works Department and Yavapai County Contractors Association. Seating is limited; reservations required. Sarah at 928-777-1130 or Sandy at 928-778-0040.

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

People Who Care volunteer information/orientation session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 505 W. Gurley St. in Prescott. Help provide non-medical assistance to folks no longer able to drive in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey. Provide transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping and more. 928-445-2480.

LEGO Robotics, 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Do you have an interest in engineering, mechanics or mathematics? Come explore with use and learn more about LEGO robotics in this kid-friendly workshop for ages 9-13. Presented by the 4-H Yavapai County extension. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Territorial Talent: Rachel Mari Kimber, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy the eclectic style of singer/songwriter and musician Rachel Mari Kimber. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1500.

Choices in Childbirth: Know Your Options, 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Paula Matthew of The Midwives’ Place will facilitate an open discussion on choices for preconception, prenatal care, labor and birth and post-partum care. Included: choosing a care provider, lab tests, childbirth class options, and comfort and pain relief in labor. Free. 928-710-0146.

Thursday, Jan. 19

STEAM Power, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Examine forensic clues to solve a library mystery. Use Science, Technology, Engineer, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) to do fun experiments and projects. For children ages 8-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Foster Care Info Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. With Foster Adoptive Network. Info: AZ Children’s Association, 928-443-1991.

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Monthly talks by experts in the field on a variety of astronomy topics. This month: Robert Ward on “Planetary Science Field Research.” For more information on the Astronomy Club, call Pat Birck, 928-778-6324.

Arizona Archaeological Society, Yavapai Chapter, meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo room, 147 N. Arizona Ave. Rich Lange’s talk is titled “Echoes in the Canyons: Cliff Dwellers of the Sierra Ancha in Central Arizona. 928-772-6006.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Jan. 20

Recalling “Selma,” 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College-Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 103. A Martin Luther King Jr. Week “RESPECT” event. The movie “Selma” screening will be screened, followed by a discussion, led by sociology professors Mark Shelley and Jenny Jacobson, about the “progress” made in U.S. race relations since the film. Sponsored jointly by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and YC’s Department of Sociology. Free and open to the public.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy activity time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play. 928-777-1500.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Facebook, a three-week class, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library. Learn all about Facebook, become a member of the free website and post messages and photos online, all from your desktop or laptop computer. Class meets the first three Fridays in January, Jan. 6, 13 and 20. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings always welcome. 928-777-1500.

Socially conscious theatre readings in response to Inauguration Day takes place at noon in the Prescott Public Library, and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club. All are welcome. Refreshments available.

Online Job Searching, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings in this 90-minute presentation. Learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a Danzi Trio for piano, flute and clarinet; Beethoven Trio for piano, clarinet and cello; Bober, Suite in Season for piano, flute, bassoon and percussion; and saxophone duets. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Teen Artists Gathering (TAG), 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. For teenage artists working in any medium. Get wisdom and encouragement from an established artist. Open to all teens; membership in St. Luke’s not required. Sophie, 928-778-4499.

East Coast Swing Dance Lesson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Chandra Tenley. Followed by Ballroom Dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Diamond Rocks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Show celebrates the one and only Neil Diamond. Hear hits like “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “America” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.” Tickets: $22-$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

“The Twelve Powers,” 7 p.m. at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. This documentary film, based on Charles Fillmore’s classic book, is the first in a three part series titled “A Sound Called Unity.” It features wisdom from more than 40 ministers representing the Unity message. It also follows James Twyman and a group of Jewish rabbis, Muslim imams and Christian ministers as they travel to a hill overlooking a Syrian Village held by ISIS. $10.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pac Sun, Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Boulevard, Prescott. . Information and appointments: 877-827-4376, or www.BloodHero.com.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family. 928-777-1500.

Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. With Prescott Art Docents. This new program blends art with award-winning children’s books to introduce budding artists to the wonderful world of illustrations. For children ages 6-12. This month, learn about “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen. Presented by Docent Georgeanne Hanna. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Grief/Loss/Transition Support Group, 2 to 3 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Susan Drysdale, Ph.D., a grief counselor. 928-778-3000; www.adultcenter.org.

Winter Creation Seminar, 2 to 5 p.m. at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. It is free and open to the public, but you may want to bring some money as a hat is passed to continue this ministry. Books, DVDs and Scottish shortbread will be for sale. Youth are encouraged to attend and will receive a free, giant shortbread cookie and a free creation book or DVD. More information, 928-771-1218.

Yavapai County Performing Arts Center Cabaret Series: James D’Leon, 5:30 p.m. at YCPAC, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. International Steinway Artist D’Leon plays romantic works by Godowsky, Liszt and Alkan, as well as contemporary jazz standards and a tango or two. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. $45. 928-776-2000, ycpac.com.

Anniversary party for Adult Center of Prescott, 7 to 9 p.m. at the center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Celebrate 10 years of “Prescott’s Place to Play.” Big band sounds of the 40s, 50s and 60s by Noteworthy. With a dance floor, Cabaret seating and a cash bar. $7 at door; $5 if purchased by Jan. 20 at Adult Center. 928-778-3000.

Sunday, Jan. 22

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Phoenix Symphony pays tribute to Leonard Bernstein, one of America’s most beloved composers, 3 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, with Tito Munoz conducting. The orchestra will perform four of the composer’s most popular orchestral pieces. This totally American program is dedicated to the great composer, with the orchestra performing his Divertimento for Orchestra, Three Meditations from Mass, Chichester Palms, and the well-known Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. Tickets: $28 to $39 (limited number) only from the Yavapai Symphony Association, 228 N. Alarcon St. 928-776-4255. Pre-concert lecture starts at 2 p.m. www.yavapaisymphony.org.