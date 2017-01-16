Cash-strapped Prescott changes its job focus

PRESCOTT — Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar says he is extending the “doing more with less” philosophy into the management level at the City of Prescott.

Three vacant management positions will remain unfilled at the City of Prescott, and Lamar says he plans to continue that trend in the months to come.

The positions include: the deputy city manager post that was vacated with the recent resignation of Alison Zelms; the economic initiatives director position that is now vacant after the Dec. 31 departure of Jeff Burt; and the field and facilities director position, which was vacated with the retirement of Stephanie Miller.

Between the three, Lamar says the vacancies will save the city about $447,000 per year. Meanwhile, he says he, along with other existing staff members, will take on more of the management duties.

The move comes about a year after the city cut $1.1 million in a number of departments, effective Jan. 1, 2016, which led to various departments dealing with fewer employees.

“I’m very committed (to using) money that we free up in the budget to look at having more folks at the service-level provider level, rather than department-head/administrator posts,” Lamar said.

Meanwhile, the city recently hired John Heiney to fill a new community outreach position – a move Lamar said would help to fill some of the holes left from the vacant director positions.

Heiney, who is scheduled to start the new job on Jan. 23, will work with more than community outreach, Lamar said, noting that Heiney’s professional background would lend itself to helping with economic development as well.

“That is one of the reasons he’s getting paid what he’s getting paid,” Lamar said of Heiney, who was hired at $84,000 per year – near the top of the $64,000-to-$89,000-per-year range for the position.

The community outreach position was approved by the City Council in the current budget, despite the elimination a year ago of a communications manager position.

Mayor Harry Oberg pointed out that he came on board in November 2015 – a month or so after the previous City Council had implemented the budget cuts.

Oberg said one of his goals at that time was to promote transparency in city government, and the addition of the community outreach manager would help with that goal.

Of the trend away from management-level positions, Lamar said, “I think you’ll probably see some more in the next six months.” Although he declined to comment on what those changes might involve, Lamar said, “I think as the organization evolves and I make decisions, I think more will happen. But it’s nothing I can talk about now.”

Along with the unfilled management positions, the city also recently restored the previous regional programs director position, which was held by former City Manager Craig McConnell before he took on the city manager role in 2011.

Prescott Human Resources Director Mary Jacobsen said the $121,500-per-year regional programs director position remained in the city’s budget throughout McConnell’s five-year tenure as manager, and McConnell returned to the role this past fall after he left the city manager post, which Lamar filled in October 2016.

“It’s a budgeted position,” Jacobsen said of the regional program director post. “It was a budgeted line item; it just wasn’t filled.”

McConnell’s city manager contract allowed for him to return to his previous director position after he left the city manager position. The City Council agreed in June 2016 to leave the future of the position up to the new city manager. This week, Lamar said he had no comment on the future of the position.

