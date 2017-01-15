On Dec. 17, 2016, the ladies of the General George Crook Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) were delighted to attend the Wreaths across America ceremony. The ceremony began at 10 a.m. to coincide with the start of the ceremony in Arlington and other ceremonies being held across the nation. The DAR laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier along with other participating groups. For the first time in the history of the event, there were enough wreaths to lay at the grave of each and every soldier.