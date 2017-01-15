PNI discontinues online reader comments on news stories

PRESCOTT – Prescott Newspapers, Inc., publisher of The Daily Courier, will stop allowing comments on the stories published on its three news websites today, Jan. 15, said Richard Haddad, news content director for Western News & Info, PNI’s parent company.

The move comes in the wake of mounting evidence that when readers are allowed to leave comments on news stories the comments may sway public perception of the stories’ content.

In April 2016, for example, the publication Science Daily reported that a study of 1,700 internet users found that when they read comments on a health news story that favored giving birth at home they were more likely to favor it; when a group read the same story with predominantly negative comments they were more likely to oppose it.

The Atlantic magazine in 2014 did a survey, albeit informal, asking readers who read a story with comments and without them what they thought of it.

“Respondents who saw comments evaluated the article as being of lower quality—an 8 percent difference. In other words, authors are judged not just by what they write but by how people respond,” said the magazine.

A study conducted by the Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication in 2012 found the same thing: people who read negative comments regarding a story “perceived the news report to be more hostile and partial in its coverage.”

The Chicago Sun-Times did away with article comments a few years back, as did CNN, and more recently NPR. Bloomberg, USA Today FTW, Popular Science, Reuters, and tech news site Recode have all eliminated reader comments.

“Over the past year we took a hard look at comments being posted to the stories, and based on our counts, the same 15 or 20 people accounted for up to 80 percent of the comments,” Haddad said. “We felt that this was not a good reflection of community voice on our websites.”

He said that while some people may complain that PNI is trying to shut down dissenting opinion or censor freedom of speech, “now more than ever, there are plenty of places online where people can discuss their opinions in a public forum.”

The findings that readers could be influenced to believe a story was slanted toward one side or the other based on seeing story comments was a driving force in the move, Haddad said, but other major factors were staffing and mission.

“We had to decide, do we want our news staff to spend hours a day moderating the same handful of people’s personal comments and opinions, or would we rather have those hours go toward finding the stories that matter to everybody in our community?”

Another reason news groups are making this change is the tone of comments posted by often-anonymous users. “By far, the top complaint we receive about our websites comes from readers who are tired of the mean-spirited comments and attacks,” said Tim Wiederaenders, PNI community editor. “The same handful of people debate about the same three or four topics almost every day. Redundant arguing adds nothing to public progress or our websites.”

“I think this change is long overdue,” said Daily Courier Associate Publisher Kit Atwell. “Civility and respect often go out the window when people can speak anonymously with no accountability. We are placing emphasis back on reporting the news rather than moderating what are too often vitriol comments from a handful of users hiding behind computer screens.”

Wiederaenders pointed out that each story will have links to submit feedback in the form of a Rants & Raves submission, letter to the editor, news tip or question about the story that will go directly to the editors. Each story will also still have links to social media platforms where users can post comments and engage in discussions.

The change affects The Daily Courier, Chino Valley Review, and Prescott Valley Tribune websites.

