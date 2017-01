Robert A. Johnson “Bob” 81, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, after complications from recent heart surgery.



Memorial service will be held at: Grace Baptist Church, 2010 S. Highway 89, Chino Valley Arizona 86323 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Online condolences at www.hamptonfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.