Obituary: Milbeth Mauer

Milbeth Mauer, 82, passed away in Tempe, Arizona, on Jan. 5, 2017. Milbeth was born Feb. 2, 1934 in Oakland, California.

Known to her family and friends as Milbie, she will be remembered as a very generous and outgoing personality who loved to travel and socialize. She spent the majority of her life in California, having spent many years in property management before relocating to Prescott, Arizona in 2002. While living in Prescott, she voluntarily gave much of her time to the City of Prescott Financial Committee, as well as the Smoki Museum, while also serving as a prominent board member with the Prescott Lakes Board of Directors.

Milbeth leaves behind a grandson, Jesse Broniste of Phoenix, Arizona who was born to her daughter and only child, Jodi Broniste, who passed away in 1994. As well as two great grandchildren, David and Joseph Broniste. She will be missed by her many friends and extended family.

The family was assisted by A Legacy Funeral Home in Chandler, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.