Obituary: Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett

Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett born Jan. 9, 1940, in Phoenix, Arizona to Anna Younger Richmond and Louis Everett Richmond passed away Nov. 2, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona.

Wife, Mother, Business Woman, Friend ... Norma lived her life on her own terms. For those who have known her, how do you define a life lived to its fullest, reached to its highest, achieved to its greatest, stretched to its limit, tackled on new terms and conquered? She was undeterred by the many boundaries and rules that existed for women in the business field. She was a woman who would, could and did break, bend, tame the obstacles in her way with laughter, kindness, love, a wicked sense of humor, talent extraordinaire, an intelligence that was brilliant. Norma dared to tread where many women didn’t know existed, let alone go, conquer, define.

Exceedingly proud of her 4th generation Arizonian heritage. She was a trailblazer. A woman with a true Arizona Pioneer Spirit. An inspiration, fighter, champion for the underdog, guardian of the gentle, protector of her community, listener, carer. Fearless, brave, funny. Missed is an understatement.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; mother and dad, Anna and Louis; brothers, Buddy and Alan (Scotty); sister, JoAnn Derksen and brother-in-law Ray Derksen.

She is survived by daughter, Dana; son, Michael; nieces, Ty, Joy Patty, Shari, Amy, Anne; nephews, Michael, Justin, Adam, Andy; sisters-in-law, Ramona, Judy; grand nephews, Raymond, Richmond, Melvin, Billy, Bo, David, Chris, Justin, Tyler; and grand nieces Anna, Rilee.

A graveside service will be held in Wickenburg, Jan. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of her life will be held Jan. 21, 2017 at The Windmill House on Road 4 North west at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the school of your choice and Del Rio Elementary School needs hard bound children’s literature books.

