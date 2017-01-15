Maria Liuzzo and Anibal Vasquez announce engagement

Maria Concetta Liuzzo and PFC Anibal Jesus Vasquez, both of Prescott Valley, have announced their engagement.

Maria, daughter of Tom and Pam Liuzzo of Prescott Valley, is a graduate of Bradshaw Mountain High School and will graduate in May from Yavapai College with a degree in Early Elementary Education. Anibal is the son of Anibal and Angie Vazquez of Prescott Valley. He is a graduate of Bradshaw Mountain High School and is currently enlisted with the Marine Corps, training to be an airframe mechanic. The couple plans a summer wedding.