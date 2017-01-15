Underutilitzed downtown Prescott spaces get new life hosting events

Those looking for space to host an event in downtown Prescott are not short of options.

Within just a block of the Yavapai County courthouse plaza are at least six venues designed to provide the accommodations one might need to organize a large party, wedding or other form of group gathering.

Many such spaces have only opened up within the last couple of years.

About two years ago, Cliff Petrovsky was figuring out what to do with the second floor of a commercial structure he owns along Gurley Street. Known as the Burmister building, the edifice overlooks the courthouse plaza and has historic value to the City of Prescott.

While its street-level floor has consistently remained active with tenants, the second floor was closed off and used for storage for about 70 years.

To change this, Petrovsky initially had the thought to fill it with a restaurant.

“Upper stories don’t usually lend themselves too well to retail,” Petrovsky said.

As he was showing it to potential restaurant tenants, one asked if they could host a wedding in the 6,000-square-foot room. Soon after, he received another similar request.

“So then it came to me that, one, there kind of is a shortage of banquet space in Prescott, and two, any space that is available isn’t quite this large,” Petrovsky said.

He took the idea seriously and created the Plaza View Ballroom. The space now regularly hosts large events.

Around the same time Petrovsky was working on his underutilized space, the owners of The Grand Highland Hotel, Howard and Nancy Hinson, were facing a dilemma with a property they own adjacent the hotel.

In 2012, the building was completely destroyed by a fire and their hotel was partially damaged.

The adjacent building couldn’t be salvaged, so they had it torn down, leaving just an empty lot.

After renovating the hotel, they were running low on funds.



“Our resources were pretty limited at that point,” Nancy said.

They had considered and nearly went forward with trying to rebuild retail space, but challenges arose with bringing everything up to code and concerns about the future of store-front retail were considered.



“Retail is struggling, so it just didn’t seem like a good business decision at all,” Nancy said.

Their son-in-law had the idea of turning the lot into an outdoor event space. Given the situation, the Howards went with it.

“We kind of started with the open outdoor space just because we knew we could, but then it grew to what it is now and it’s working really, really well,” Nancy said.

The most recent addition to downtown’s collection of event spaces is a freshly opened multi-use space on the third floor of the Elks Theatre.

Steve Kartstein, the marketing and program manager for the Prescott Elks Performing Arts Center, said the foundation that supports the building felt there was room for another event space in town.

“Obviously there’s a business need for such a space, otherwise they wouldn’t be doing it,” Kartstein said.

Being that the foundation exists to support the performing arts in Prescott, the second floor of the building has been sectioned into dance studios, music isolation booths and a recording studio.

The hope is the third floor will do well so as to support the second floor’s mission.

“That’s how we see it working,” Kartstein said. “That’s particularly why we’re doing it. We hope to make some money from it so we can continue to support the performing arts.”

Other event spaces in downtown are located at the Hassayampa Inn, Hotel St. Michael and ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery.