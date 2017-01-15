Garcia, Mengarelli named to dean’s list

Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts, recently named Caitlyn Garcia of Clarkdale, to the Lasell College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Garcia, whose major is Communication, is a member of the class of 2018 and was among 722 students honored in the Fall 2016 semester. Braden Joshua Mengarelli of Prescott made the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at South Dakota State University. Mengarelli earned a 4.0 while attending SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences. Students from 30 states and 27 foreign nations are on the Dean’s List.