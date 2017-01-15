Cliff Rose Ladies raise money for Stepping Stones

The annual raffle to support Stepping Stones was held Dec. 13 at the Antelope Hills Centennial Hall. With support from the community, the group was able to donate $4,027, which included Arizona Tax Credit donations from some of the ladies.

The group would like to thank its contributors: Raskin’s Jewelers, Premier Glass Tinting, Antelope Hills Golf Course, Distinctive Dental Care, Genovese’s Restaurant, The Palace Restaurant, Cracker Barrel Restaurant, Red View Gallery, Frozen Fannie’s, El Gato Azul, LeFebuve’s, Peregrine Book Co., Soldi Creative Cuisine, Berry’s Pies, Tickled Pink, Olive Garden Restaurant, Trader Joe’s, Jay’s Bird Barn, Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Grand Canyon Harley Davidson, Artful Eye, Michael’s, Waffles ‘n’ More, Tara Thai Cuisine, Bucky’s Casino, Apple Pan, El Charro, Barbudo’s Mexican, In n’ Out Burger, Red Robin, The Raven Café, Wildflower Restaurant, Augie’s, Step One Coffee House, LaBruzza’s, Lone Spur, Golden Corral, Texas Roadhouse, Anchor Books, Watter’s Nursery, Iron Springs Café, Foot Fetish, Murphy’s, Fancy That, Big 5 Sporting Goods, The Hike Shack, Hungry Monk, Sprouts, Prescott Junction Restaurant, Two Mamma’s Pizza, Blackboard Café, Bella Luna, and Lido Mexico Restaurant.



Of course, all our ladies contributed their time, talents and many of our raffle items. Our Cliff Rose Quilting group made table decorations for all the tables.