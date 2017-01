Birth Announcements (part II): January 15, 2017

Robert Rex Short, a seven lb., four oz., boy, was born Friday, December 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kacey and Robert Short of Paulden.

Madeline Anne Smith, a six lb., nine oz., girl, was born Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelly and Patrick Smith of Prescott Valley.

Andrew Troy Stanford, a six lb.,eight oz., boy, was born Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Naomi Goodman-Talone and Carson Sanford of Prewscott.

Alannah Piper Stewart, a nine lb., three oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amelia and Bobby Stewart of Prescott.

Abigail MaeLynn Welker, a seven lb., six oz., girl, was born Friday, December 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Brinton Welker of Paulden.

Finnian Adair Yancey, an eight lb., one oz., boy, was born Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mallory and Zane Yancey of Mayer.

Daniel Cameron Frances Sheehan, a six lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Friday, December 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tori Doty and Daniel Sheehan II of Prescott.