Area chess players with Prescott Chess Club earn honors

Thirteen area chess players battled over the chess board on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Pine Cone. This U.S. Chess-rated tournament directed by Prescott Chess Club President Tom Green, was divided into three sections based on rating. Candidate Master Jim Briggs, Chino Valley, and Class A player Jack Burden, Flagstaff, tied for first in the top section. They split $80 for their one win and two draws. Bill Cheney, Flagstaff, and David Steeves, Prescott, tied for top honors in Section B. They shared $80 for recording two wins against one loss. Dan Tyler, Prescott, and Cortney Reagle, Flagstaff, shared first in Section C. They split $80 for winning two games and drawing each other. The Prescott Chess Club will hold a Blitz chess tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. A scholastic chess tournament is planned for Saturday, April 1. Club members meet at the Wild Iris Coffee Shop on Mondays

and Saturdays from 2 p.m. Anyone interested in chess is welcome to participate.