Adult Center of Prescott turns 10 this month

Where can you find bingo, bridge, dance classes, fitness, billiards and games all in one place?

Try the Adult Center of Prescott — it’s a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, which exists to give people recreational, educational, and social opportunities.

You might think that “adult” equals “senior,” but according to Director Joan Shay, it really depends on the time of day.

“It’s for people who are 18 years and older,” Shay said, noting that, while retirees are the predominant users of the Adult Center during the day, “in the evening, when we have our dances or some of our exercise classes, we’ll have younger people here.”

There is always something going on at the Adult Center.

“Right now, as I was walking down the hall, I was looking at one room that was playing bridge,” Shay said. “There will be a Zumba class tonight. There were yoga classes this morning. We do country dance, ballroom dance, we have a fitness room, a pool table.”

The Adult Center’s sole source of revenue is fees for activities, but frequent users of the facility may want to invest in a $55 annual pass, which gets them lower fees on their favorite activities.

As an example, Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m., there’s Mahjong. It costs $8 per session for non-members, but only $3 for members.

There’s also a chance to make back that money, Shay said, in one of the Adult Center’s popular bingo games.

“We have two licensed bingo games a week,” she said. “Sunday we had a New Year’s Day party and our regular games were paying $100, and we had special games — one (jackpot) was $650 and I think the other was over $700.”

It’s a welcoming place for people who may want to meet new friends.

“There are people who moved to the area, they don’t know anyone, they take a look at our newsletter and see what activities they might want to (participate in),” Shay said.

She also said there are from eight to 10 free cooking demonstrations each month, which are a good opportunity to see what the Adult Center is like.

And because the Adult Center shares the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center building with Meals on Wheels, people can get a meal five days a week as well.

Shay is enthusiastic about the Adult Center and her role in running it. “It’s so much fun. I mean, I’m where people play. It’s fun to watch people enjoying themselves.”

The Adult Center moved into the Simmons building 10 years ago and is throwing an anniversary party Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. Noteworthy will provide big band music, there will be a dance floor and a cash bar.

Admission is $7 at the door or $5 if purchased by Jan. 20 at the Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St.