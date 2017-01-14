Worship Services: Week of Jan. 14, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat 10:30 a.m. Saturday, featuring worship, prayers, praise and dance. Rabbi Jack Zimmerman of Jewish Voice Ministries International presents the message.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “Name Calling” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “House Builders” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Life.” (/Psalms 42:2). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher delivers the message “Come and See’ (John 1:29-42), at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis’ message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “How to Achieve Your Leisure Time Dreams.”

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship… Dr. Ed Berger, retired educator, discusses “Education Reformers Do Not Focus on Children, Family or Community,” 11 a.m., 945 Rancho Vista Road.

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Sunday’s sermon will be “The Servant” (Isaiah 49:1a).

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger beings a new sermon series, “Growing as Overcomers,” with the message, “We’ve Got Mail” (Revelation 1) at the one worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday. Location: 148 S. Marina Street. Latino service is 10:30 a.m.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah Service 10 a.m. Discussion will be “Va-y’chi (Genesis 47:28-50:26).

The Heights … Services are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Kelsey Claire delivers the message “Where is our Hope?” (Psalm 121) at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Unity of Prescott … Reverend Charli Tupper’s message at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services is “Three Sisters”. Sunday school is 11 a.m.



Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message “They Followed Jesus” (John 1:35-51), at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers Part 1 of God Will Make a Way Series: “God Means for You to be Where You Are” (Exodus 14:1-2) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Bethel Baptist … Pastor Joe Berna delivers the message “A Struggle of Wills” (Matthew 26:36-45) at 10:30 a.m.

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the sermon at the Sunday worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Deaf interpretation at 11 a.m.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Mingus View Presbyterian … Service is 10 a.m. Sunday. Theme will be “Race Relations” A special liturgy will be presented for Japanese American Remembrance on the 75th anniversary of the mass exile and imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Mountain Valley Church of God … Pastor Don Tjiema delivers the message, “Life in the Neutral Zone” (Acts 24) at 10 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist …Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Not Just Skin Deep” (Matthew 3:13-17) at 10:15 a.m.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Pastor Tim Blau delivers the message, “Job Appointed by God” at the 8, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. services.

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Va Yechi is “Starting a New Chapter” (Bereishit, Genesis chapter 48-50; I Kings 2:1-12), 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are at 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “3D Jesus: Outrageous Freedom” (Matthew 15:1-2, 16-18; Matthew 12:1-8; Mark 3:1-6; Luke 7:36-50).

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist … Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Isaiah 49-1-7 and I Corinthians 1:1-9 at 9 and 11 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m., 798 Highway 89.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.