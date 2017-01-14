Prescott Police Blotter

Dec. 30 – Jan. 2

Theft , Delayed Report, in the 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

Narcotics, Delayed Report, in the 1000 block of Willow Creek Rd.

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, in the 800 block of Sunset Ave.

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, in the 1100 block of Ruth St.

Theft, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Harassment, Delayed Report, in the 100 block of Cory Ave.

Shoplifter In Custody, in the 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

Burglary, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, in the 900 Canterbury Ln.

Fight In Progress, in the 600 block of Dameron Dr.

Theft, Just Occurred, in the 3100 block of E. Highway 69

Assault, Just Occurred, in the 200 block of S. Montezuma St.

Fight In Progress, in the 100 block of S. Montezuma St.

Theft, Delayed Report, in the 100 block of S. Montezuma St.

Fight In Progress, in the 100 block of S. Montezuma St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, in the 900 block of Canterbury Ln.

Domestic Dispute In Progress, in the 1900 block of Sherwood Dr.

Burglary, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Assault, Just Occurred, in the 200 E. Sheldon St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, in the 800 block of Whipple St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Domestic Dispute In Progress, in the 500 block of Woolsey Dr.

Assault, Just Occurred, in the 300 block of N. Pleasant St.

Theft, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Jan. 3 – Jan. 5

Disorderly Conduct, In Progress, in the 600 block of Dameron Dr.

Disorderly Conduct, In Progress, in the 700 block of Walnut St.

Domestic Dispute, In Progress, in the 400 block of S. Montezuma St.

Suspicious Act, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Theft, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Domestic Dispute, Just Occurred, at 200 S. Marina St.

Theft, Delayed Report at 200 S. Marina St.

Traffic, Other, in the 6300 block of N. Highway 89 Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Theft, Delayed Report, in the 200 block of Grove Ave.

Theft, Delayed Report, in the 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, in the 600 block of La Paloma Ln.

Theft, Delayed Report, in the 200 block of E. Goodwin St.

Theft, Just Occurred, in the 3100 block of E, Highway 69

Trespass, Just Occurred, in the 200 block of W. Merritt St.

Trespass, Just Occurred, in the 200 block of W. Gurley St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, in the 400 block of W. Goodwin St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, in the 400 block of S. Montezuma St.

Burglary, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Fraud, at 200 S. Marina St.

Domestic Dispute, In Progress, in the 800 block of Sunset Ave.

Fraud, at 200 S. Marina St.

Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.

Harassment, Delayed Report, at 200 S. Marina St.