Padres hit 13 3-pointers in 90-66 rout over Badgers

PRESCOTT — Cameron Parsons scored 15 points, Kody Jones and Paxton Henry each had nine, but the Prescott boys’ basketball team surrendered 13 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers in a 90-66 loss to Marcos de Niza on Friday night.

Mason Stark led all scorers with 26 points on four 3-pointers for the Padres, which shot 47 percent (34-73) from the field and were 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

“We’re a good shooting team. … We like shooting three’s,” Stark said. “This will help us make to state, and that’s our No. 1 goal so this is a good win for us.”

Stark hit three of his four 3-pointers during a 23-9 first-quarter Padres run to put Prescott in an early hole and they never recovered.

“We came out not focused, is what I would say,” Prescott head coach Adam Neely said. “They hit shots, and that’s OK. We’re going to see teams that can hit shots, but we gave up a ton of early, uncontested jump shots.”

Late in the third quarter, Prescott (10-7, 2-3 Grand Canyon) cut the lead to single digits thanks to a slick pass fake and bucket by Jones, making it a 57-48 game at the 1:25 mark, but an 8-2 run to start the fourth capped by a Jamari Robinson 3-pointer ended all hopes of a comeback.

Robinson finished with 17 points on three 3-pointers and was a perfect 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.

“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole tonight,” Neely said, adding his team emotionally and physically ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.

“We really tried hard to come back, but in the fourth we looked like we didn’t have enough to finish,” Neely said.

Marcos de Niza (11-8, 2-1 Desert Sky) also outrebounded the Badgers 29-25, something Padres head coach David Stark said his club has been working on.

“We know we can shoot the ball a little bit, so we’ve been working on defense and rebounding, and if we do that we know we’re a good team,” Stark said. “We had everybody playing hard tonight, and if we play with this intensity, we’re a good team.”

UP NEXT

Prescott is scheduled to host Grand Canyon region rival Mingus on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The two clubs have met twice this season, splitting the series 1-1.

The Badgers got the better of the Marauders in the Red Rock Hoops Classic in Sedona on Dec. 2, 71-58, then Mingus returned the favor in Cottonwood on Dec. 9, 74-51.

Tipoff Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

