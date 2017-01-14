NAZ Suns crush Drive, win 2nd straight

PRESCOTT VALLEY – With the 13th annual NBA D-League Showcase right around the corner, the Northern Arizona Suns finished the first half of the 2016-17 season on a strong note.

Johnny O’Bryant registered a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, guiding the Suns to a 121-90 victory over the Grand Rapids Drive Saturday night, Jan. 14, at Prescott Valley Event Center.

NAZ converted 12 3-pointers on 26 attempts and shot 52 percent from the field (46-for-88). O’Bryant knocked down four of the Suns’ 3-pointers and he went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

The Suns outrebounded the Drive a whopping 59-38 in what was one of the hometown team’s best performances of the campaign. NAZ had not scored this many points in a game since a 130-106 victory over the Reno Bighorns Dec. 3.

Six Suns scored in double figures in front of a lively partisan crowd of 2,417 fans. Rookie forward Derrick Jones Jr. followed O’Bryant with 20 points and six rebounds. He was 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

Eli Millsap (19 points, eight boards, three assists); Xavier Silas (15 points, three 3-pointers); Josh Gray (15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists); and Askia Booker (11 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals) also stood out.

Grand Rapids had four players score in double figures, as Jordan Crawford came off the bench for a game-high 29 points. He was 7-for-7 from the charity stripe and added four rebounds and two steals.

Star Drive guard Ray McCallum, ranked No. 1 on this past week’s D-League Prospect Watch list, was limited to 11 points on only 5-of-15 shooting from the floor. He added nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Ramon Harris (12 points, three steals) and Nikola Jovanovic (11 points, six rebounds) also contributed for Grand Rapids in the losing cause.

NAZ (12-10 overall record), which has won two in a row following a nine-game losing streak, sat 5.5 games behind the Western Conference Pacific Division-leading L.A. D-Fenders (18-5). L.A. played host to the Canton Charge on Saturday, but the score was unavailable at press time.

At the midway point in the 2016-17 season, the Suns are 11-9 in the conference, 5-6 in the division, 10-4 at home and 2-6 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference Central Division Drive’s record dipped to 11-14. Grand Rapids has lost four straight games.

The Suns travel to the Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario, near Toronto this week. They will not return to D-League competition until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Austin Spurs in Cedar Park, Texas.

This year’s Showcase runs this Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hershey Centre, home of the D-League’s Raptors 905.

NAZ will face the Oklahoma City Blue at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the Spurs at 4 p.m. Friday. At the Showcase, D-League teams play in front of NBA general managers and player personnel executives. Free-agent players who stand out could receive contracts with NBA squads, the D-League reports.

Twenty-two games will be played in those five days, with the winner capturing the Showcase Cup. ESPNU and NBA TV will televise 14 of the event’s 22 contests. Facebook Live and NBADLeague.com will broadcast the rest the games on the Internet. ESPNU will show NAZ’s Friday contest versus the Spurs.

The NAZ Suns will spend the next two weeks away from Prescott Valley. They return to PV Event Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a division game against the Salt Lake City Stars.