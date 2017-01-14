First Congregational United Church of Christ renovation spotlighted in open house

Most people in Prescott know about the annual July Pancake Breakfast in the street outside the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Gurley. Those who haven’t seen the inside of the building recently may want take a look at the newly completed renovation during an Open House event from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Pastor Jay Wilcher also invites the public to the 10:30 Worship Service.

Beginning with the planning stage in April this past year, workers started on the interior in July. A significant donation by the Ashenfelter family provided the funds to help bring the 1905 structure back to its former glory, said interior designer Barbara Watkins.

The biggest visible change in the sanctuary was painting over the dull gray walls and beams with three shades of a golden yellow on the walls and wood-toned paint on the beams. The congregation weighed in and voted on the color from a sample of paint swatches on the walls.

Workers also completed unseen but vital work on the electrical and plumbing systems, the roof and the flooring. They replaced two broken windows that had been boarded up for 40 years on the east side of the building.

“We found things stashed from 1910, a lot of tablecloths and the tall candelabras we’ve put back in the sanctuary,” Watkins said. Workers replaced the chandeliers with those that hung in the entry, hallway and sanctuary in the 1940s, she added.

The copper front doors of the church had never been treated and had the look of “withered wood,” she said. Now cleaned and sealed, they glow in the winter sunshine.

Inside Perkins Hall, named for Capt. Robert Perkins (1919-44), the whitewashed woodwork was stained back to its knotty pine beauty. Visitors may find the tall sand paintings painted directly on the walls of interest. Each one has a framed glass covering installed years ago to protect the surface.

Docents will be available at the Open House to tell about the renovation work, which cost close to $100,000, as well as historic details of the building. The parsonage, built from a Sears kit, also will be open.

The church building and the parsonage are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The congregation works with students across the street at Discovery Gardens School, and other nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Coalition for Compassion and Justice Warm for Winter project, Prescott Community Cupboard, Prescott Area Shelter Services Meals, and the new homeless emergency shelter.