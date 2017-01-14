Cops: Man who killed suspect attacking a Trooper is a ‘hero’

PRESCOTT – A passerby who saved the life of a Department of Public Safety Trooper, shot by a man who ambushed him Thursday, Jan. 12, is being called a hero after he killed the gunman.

The scene was, by official accounts, chaotic. Trooper Edward Andersson stopped at a rollover crash on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

He found a woman who had been thrown from the car lying dead on the ground.

DPS officials believe the shooter had been driving the car.

Andersson, who was originally headed toward a report of shots fired when he saw the rollover, began to put out flares and was shot twice. The shooter then physically attacked him.

A passing driver saw the fight and asked if the trooper wanted help. When Andersson said he did, the man went back to his car and returned with a gun.

The man told the attacker to stop, and when he didn’t, the man fired, killing the attacker.

The man who fired at the attacker may have known Arizona has a law that allows a third person to fire on a person assaulting someone to protect the victim.

“A blanket ‘is it legal for someone to do this?’ can’t be given, as each case is looked at individually,” Chino Valley Police Lt. Vince Schaan said, noting that the incident would be examined to “determine if the actions of the citizen were justified.”

But, he said, “Good, decent Americans want to do right and help others. The risk involved is often not considered by those interjecting until after the fact,” noting that events can unfold so quickly that as people trying to help may not think of potential risk until it’s over.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said, “Anyone who decides to intervene in a similar situation should take into account their own abilities to render aid in light of risking their life or the life of those around them.”

“It is very dangerous,” said Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman, pointing out that, as other officers arrived, the citizen with the gun could have found himself in serious trouble.

Nevertheless, the Good Samaritan’s actions were “a great help,” Kaufman said, especially when an officer is in need and a citizen puts himself in harm’s way to assist.”

“I think, in this case, the motorist is a true hero,” Schaan said. “This hero decided to save a life, not take a life. The life lost was a choice by the suspect; the life saved was the choice of the hero.”

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher agreed with that assessment. “I thank God for the actions of the heroic citizen who stepped in to save the life of a DPS Officer. I am so glad for the officer, his family and the DPS family that it appears he will recover. It took a hero to save a hero.”

The names of the shooter, the man who stopped him, and the woman who died in the crash have not been released.

A representative of the Prescott Police Department did not respond to a request for comment by press time.